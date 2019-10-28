Brokerages Expect Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) will post sales of $32.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Intrexon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.51 million. Intrexon posted sales of $32.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Intrexon will report full year sales of $124.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $122.21 million to $127.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $64.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intrexon.

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $35.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.62 million. Intrexon had a negative return on equity of 31.89% and a negative net margin of 368.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XON. BidaskClub lowered Intrexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intrexon in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intrexon from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Intrexon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Third Security LLC raised its stake in Intrexon by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 74,553,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $571,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762,077 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intrexon by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,672,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,028 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Intrexon by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,704,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,077 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Intrexon by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,704,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,194 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intrexon by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,357,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,355,000 after acquiring an additional 932,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XON opened at $5.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $820.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.83. Intrexon has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $13.69.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

