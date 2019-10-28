Brokerages Expect New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s earnings. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 237.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow New Oriental Education & Tech Grp.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on EDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

NYSE EDU traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.34. The company had a trading volume of 637,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,081. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.45 and a 200 day moving average of $99.89. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $123.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 79,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,831,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 338,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 10.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 133,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares during the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 98.1% in the third quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 9.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

