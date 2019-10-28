Brokerages Expect Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NYSE:WSG) to Post $0.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NYSE:WSG) will report $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Wanda Sports Group’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wanda Sports Group will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wanda Sports Group.

Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $322.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.31 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WSG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Wanda Sports Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Wanda Sports Group in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wanda Sports Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Wanda Sports Group in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Wanda Sports Group in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of Wanda Sports Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.53. 45,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,347. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17. Wanda Sports Group has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $6.24.

Wanda Sports Group Company Profile

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited operates as a sports events, media, and marketing platform worldwide. The company engages in the rights distribution, broadcast hosting, digital media and entertainment, program production, event operations and licensing, and brand development and sponsorship activities.

