Brokerages Set Linde PLC (ETR:LIN) PT at €162.33

Linde PLC (ETR:LIN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €162.33 ($188.76).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on Linde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group set a €192.00 ($223.26) target price on Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Nord/LB set a €160.00 ($186.05) target price on Linde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Independent Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of ETR:LIN traded up €1.05 ($1.22) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €176.95 ($205.76). The company had a trading volume of 303,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,282. Linde has a 12 month low of €130.75 ($152.03) and a 12 month high of €184.80 ($214.88). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.21. The stock has a market cap of $97.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €173.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of €171.10.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

