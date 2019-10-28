Brokerages Set Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) Price Target at $65.67

Shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NWN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

In other Northwest Natural news, insider Justin Palfreyman sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $34,735.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the second quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 203.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the second quarter valued at $64,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NWN traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.20. The company had a trading volume of 249 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.26. Northwest Natural has a one year low of $57.20 and a one year high of $73.50.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $123.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.08 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.