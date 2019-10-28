Brokerages Set Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) Target Price at $5.33

Shares of Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCRB. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Seres Therapeutics stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.46. The company had a trading volume of 152,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,145. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83. The stock has a market cap of $230.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.81.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 3,656.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $34,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

