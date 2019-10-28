Brokers Issue Forecasts for Tractor Supply’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a report released on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $4.72 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.75. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TSCO. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $96.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $78.67 and a one year high of $114.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.60.

In other news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 17,857 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,964,984.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,680.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 255.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

