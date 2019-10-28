Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.10

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.10 and last traded at $50.08, with a volume of 8111 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.85.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $52.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.40.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.502 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 340.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 40.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 266.7% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth $54,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth $95,000. 46.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

