Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brooks Automation is a leading worldwide provider of automation, vacuum, and instrumentation solutions for multiple markets including semiconductor manufacturing, life sciences, and clean energy. Their technologies, engineering competencies, and global service capabilities provide customers speed to market, and ensure high uptime and rapid response, which equate to superior value in their mission-critical controlled environments. Since 1978, they have been a leading partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing market and through product development initiatives and strategic business acquisitions; they have expanded their reach to meet the needs of customers in the life sciences industry, analytical & research markets, and clean energy solutions. “

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BRKS. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 price target on Brooks Automation and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup downgraded Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley set a $47.00 price target on Brooks Automation and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.67.

BRKS traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $44.25. 6,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,721. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $23.02 and a twelve month high of $43.84. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.46.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $203.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.14 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.78%. Brooks Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 5,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $232,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 6,038.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 213.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brooks Automation (BRKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.