Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) in a research note published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,245 ($29.33).

Get Brooks Macdonald Group alerts:

BRK opened at GBX 2,000 ($26.13) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,994.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,921.87. Brooks Macdonald Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,190 ($28.62). The stock has a market capitalization of $279.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share. This is a boost from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Brooks Macdonald Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.22%.

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Investment Management, Financial Planning, and International segments.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.