Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) in a report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target (up previously from GBX 2,000 ($26.13)) on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Macdonald Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,245 ($29.33).

Get Brooks Macdonald Group alerts:

Shares of BRK stock opened at GBX 2,000 ($26.13) on Thursday. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,190 ($28.62). The stock has a market capitalization of $279.14 million and a PE ratio of 47.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,994.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,921.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a GBX 32 ($0.42) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $19.00. Brooks Macdonald Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.22%.

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Investment Management, Financial Planning, and International segments.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.