Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $4.26 Per Share

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Wedbush boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for Brunswick in a report released on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.26 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.24. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Brunswick from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.02.

NYSE BC opened at $58.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.72. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $60.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.54.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $976.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.32 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 25.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

In other Brunswick news, CFO William Metzger sold 15,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $834,349.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,881,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,667,000 after acquiring an additional 93,178 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,218,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,867,000 after purchasing an additional 198,288 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,724,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,094,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,125,000 after purchasing an additional 142,175 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,518,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,663,000 after purchasing an additional 38,081 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

