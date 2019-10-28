Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Given a $58.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $58.00 price target on Brunswick (NYSE:BC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.72.

Shares of BC stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $60.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.72.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $976.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.61%.

In related news, CFO William Metzger sold 15,517 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $834,349.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Brunswick by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

