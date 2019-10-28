Buckingham Research Analysts Give Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) a $18.00 Price Target

Buckingham Research set a $18.00 price target on Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Friday. Stephens set a $20.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Trinity Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.67.

NYSE TRN traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,556,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.20. Trinity Industries has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $29.47. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.68.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $813.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 85.00%.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Brandon B. Boze bought 108,796 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $2,158,512.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 9.9% during the second quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

