Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $25.05 Million Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $25,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.6% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 23,281 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 59.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.4% during the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD stock traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $191.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,336,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,396. The company has a market capitalization of $148.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $169.04 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.17.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.46% and a net margin of 28.09%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.56.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

