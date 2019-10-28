Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $60.90 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,106,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,542 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.48% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $60,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000.

NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $56.98. 280,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214,610. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.46. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $44.16 and a 1-year high of $58.14.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.1018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2%.

