Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 433 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 522,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $29,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,673,000 after buying an additional 8,714 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 145,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 49,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 25,862 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.52. 2,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,171. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.36. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.97 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2309 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

