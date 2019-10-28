Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 8,131 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,413,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,131 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $42,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 138,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 140,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,248 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 19,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FV traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.10. The stock had a trading volume of 907 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,277. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $31.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average of $29.94.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0743 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

