Canaccord Genuity Trims iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Target Price to $45.00

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

IRBT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on iRobot from $69.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James lowered iRobot from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered iRobot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on iRobot from $85.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.32.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $49.77 on Thursday. iRobot has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $132.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.50.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.70. iRobot had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $289.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that iRobot will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mohamad Ali sold 780 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $47,665.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,063.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in iRobot by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in iRobot in the third quarter valued at about $1,560,000. Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new stake in iRobot in the third quarter valued at about $327,000. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in iRobot by 27.8% in the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 26,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in iRobot in the third quarter valued at about $2,775,000.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

