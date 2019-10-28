Canadian Banc Corp (TSE:BK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Canadian Banc Corp (TSE:BK) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0883 per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

BK stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$10.49. 26,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,726. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.48 million and a P/E ratio of -12.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.46. Canadian Banc has a 12 month low of C$8.40 and a 12 month high of C$11.69.

Get Canadian Banc alerts:

About Canadian Banc

Canadian Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies engaged in the banking sector. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX Financial Index.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.