Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Short Interest Update

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,650,000 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the September 15th total of 9,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 537,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on CM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. National Bank Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down previously from $128.00) on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.7% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 24,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.6% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. 44.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CM stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.96. The company had a trading volume of 284,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,103. The company has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.98. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $72.96 and a 1-year high of $88.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 18.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.091 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 46.36%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.