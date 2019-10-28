Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Getting Negative Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) has trended negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce earned a media sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. CSFB cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$119.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$115.00 to C$110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$120.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$115.00.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of CM opened at C$112.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$108.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$106.11. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$97.55 and a 52-week high of C$116.35. The company has a market cap of $49.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C$3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 48.38%.

In other news, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$109.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$438,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,228,951.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.