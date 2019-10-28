Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Lowered to $325.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from $327.00 to $325.00 in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. CIBC currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CP. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $349.00 to $346.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. National Bank Financial set a $328.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $273.31.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $226.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.42. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $167.48 and a 1 year high of $247.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

