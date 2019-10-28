Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Co

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $349.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $327.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $258.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.31.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of CP stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $226.58. 410,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,877. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $167.48 and a twelve month high of $247.52.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 287.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth $65,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 39.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 81.5% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.