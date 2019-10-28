Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins set a $34.00 target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Scotiabank set a $33.00 target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $36.00 target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Canadian Western Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Monday, August 26th.

OTCMKTS:CBWBF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.54. 353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average of $22.84. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $25.69.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

