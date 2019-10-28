Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Canon were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAJ. Biechele Royce Advisors increased its position in shares of Canon by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 219,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canon by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Canon by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Canon by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 155,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Canon by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAJ opened at $27.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.76. Canon Inc has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $30.12.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Canon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Canon Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

