Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins reissued a hold rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.30.

NYSE CGC opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.03, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $17.89 and a 52-week high of $52.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 3.77.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a negative net margin of 647.47%. The firm had revenue of $67.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.97 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,518,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 899 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

