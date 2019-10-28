Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Give eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) a $120.00 Price Target

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) has been given a $120.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 83.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of eHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James set a $90.00 target price on shares of eHealth and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of eHealth to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.73.

Shares of EHTH traded up $5.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,633. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. eHealth has a 1-year low of $31.42 and a 1-year high of $112.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 103.79 and a beta of 1.07.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.20. eHealth had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.74 million. eHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 71.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eHealth will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $99,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.10 per share, for a total transaction of $82,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,159.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,000 shares of company stock worth $374,440 and sold 168,627 shares worth $17,476,948. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 2,002.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 31.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

