Cantor Fitzgerald Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Anthem in a research note issued on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $19.45 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $19.40.

Get Anthem alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ANTM. Mizuho began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $289.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.07.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $263.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.51 and its 200-day moving average is $269.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Anthem has a 12-month low of $227.16 and a 12-month high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $26.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.88 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.29%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Anthem during the second quarter valued at $4,679,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Integre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the second quarter valued at $2,182,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Anthem by 4.6% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in Anthem by 3.9% during the third quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.