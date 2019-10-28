Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 97 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,674 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,152,280 shares of the software company’s stock worth $513,507,000 after acquiring an additional 384,266 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,060,683 shares of the software company’s stock worth $498,585,000 after acquiring an additional 67,647 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,712,880 shares of the software company’s stock worth $441,928,000 after acquiring an additional 484,101 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,709,360 shares of the software company’s stock worth $441,355,000 after acquiring an additional 96,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,626,449 shares of the software company’s stock worth $427,849,000 after acquiring an additional 43,772 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.48.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $145.54 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.72 and a fifty-two week high of $178.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,323.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.59.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $796.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 59.32% and a net margin of 1.95%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 263 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $39,718.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,154 shares of company stock worth $175,163. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.