Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $214,000 Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 775 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Adobe by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $270.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $130.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.80. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $204.95 and a twelve month high of $313.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.04.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.71, for a total value of $809,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,255,707.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $859,115.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,832 shares of company stock worth $3,359,226. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

