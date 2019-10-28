Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $320,000 Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,419 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BP. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in BP during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in BP by 39.5% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BP during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BP opened at $39.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.04. The company has a market capitalization of $133.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.75. BP plc has a 1-year low of $35.73 and a 1-year high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $73.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.79 billion. BP had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 2.97%. On average, analysts predict that BP plc will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

BP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on BP in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Grupo Santander raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.30 to $48.60 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.72.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

