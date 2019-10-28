Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COF. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 56,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $346,275.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,217.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $1.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.17. 2,462,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,287. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.78. The company has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $98.62.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 price target on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.