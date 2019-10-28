Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,953 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Carbon Black worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in Carbon Black during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Carbon Black by 26.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Carbon Black during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Carbon Black during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Carbon Black during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. 73.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Carbon Black from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Carbon Black from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carbon Black from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carbon Black in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Carbon Black and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.97.

In related news, insider Michael Viscuso sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $213,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 5,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $116,823.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,874 shares of company stock valued at $4,024,684. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Carbon Black stock opened at $26.04 on Monday. Carbon Black Inc has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $26.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Carbon Black had a negative net margin of 30.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.82%. The company had revenue of $60.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Carbon Black Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. The company offers CB Predictive Security Cloud, a big data and analytics platform, which provides endpoint data collection, streaming analytics, collective intelligence, and open application program interfaces, as well as a set of security services.

