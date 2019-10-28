Cardano (ADA) Market Capitalization Tops $1.10 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Cardano has a market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $99.53 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, ABCC and OKEx. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009537 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006411 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025566 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00011227 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.06 or 0.01891278 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000589 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002373 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00015462 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, ZB.COM, OTCBTC, Binance, Cryptopia, Upbit, Cryptomate, Coinnest, ABCC, Huobi, Exmo, Cryptohub, Coinbe, Bithumb, Bitbns, Indodax, Gate.io, Altcoin Trader, DragonEX, CoinFalcon, LiteBit.eu, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

