Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $164.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In third-quarter 2019, Carlisle’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.7%. Over the past six months, its shares have outperformed the industry. Continued strength in aerospace, medical, space and defense markets, and solid medical technologies platform have set the tone for robust growth. The company is likely to benefit from acquired assets and robust prospects in the North American non-residential construction markets. Its solid product portfolio and geographical diversity are expected to boost growth. However, difficult global automotive market conditions and challenging market conditions in China pose concerns. Also, its overseas business is exposed to headwinds like geopolitical issues and currency fluctuations. High R&D costs and rise in debts might adversely impact its profitability.”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CSL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.14.

NYSE CSL opened at $154.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $93.01 and a 1-year high of $156.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.03 and a 200-day moving average of $138.69. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.13. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor purchased 697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $147.27 per share, for a total transaction of $102,647.19. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,166.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 7,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total transaction of $1,097,220.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,418.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,858.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 689,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,749,000 after buying an additional 653,873 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 567,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,631,000 after purchasing an additional 266,784 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth $28,683,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth $26,551,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 249.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 213,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,878,000 after purchasing an additional 152,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

