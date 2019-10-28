Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Given $27.50 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $27.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.32 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Carriage Services an industry rank of 223 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barrington Research set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $829,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carriage Services by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSV traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,476. Carriage Services has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $384.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.18.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Carriage Services had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $67.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

