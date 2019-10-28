Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($1.89) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Carvana in a report released on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.89) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.90). William Blair also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Get Carvana alerts:

CVNA has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.07.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $79.23 on Monday. Carvana has a twelve month low of $28.44 and a twelve month high of $85.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.80 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 30.55% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $986.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 107.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $109,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,129. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $3,202,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,042.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,361 shares of company stock valued at $13,054,526 over the last 90 days. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Carvana by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Carvana by 12,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.