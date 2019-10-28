Castings (LON:CGS) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Castings PLC (LON:CGS) shares were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 358 ($4.68) and last traded at GBX 358 ($4.68), approximately 108,374 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 5,071% from the average daily volume of 2,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 372 ($4.86).

Separately, Peel Hunt cut their price objective on shares of Castings from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 383.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 396.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.26 million and a PE ratio of 14.48.

Castings P.L.C. engages in iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining segments. The company offers ductile iron castings, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron castings, austempered ductile iron castings, simo castings, Ni-resist castings, and grey iron castings, as well as aluminum castings.

