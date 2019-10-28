CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) Given $30.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $30.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.53 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CB Financial Services an industry rank of 195 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CBFV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of CBFV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,160. The company has a market cap of $143.88 million, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CB Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $28.09.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 million. Equities analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John J. Lacarte purchased 1,900 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 2,035 shares of company stock worth $50,951 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 1,262.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 237.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 12,288 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

