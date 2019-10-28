Cboe Global Markets (CBOE:CBOE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $111.98

Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE:CBOE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $111.98 and traded as high as $114.66. Cboe Global Markets shares last traded at $112.95, with a volume of 155,211 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays set a $106.00 price target on Cboe Global Markets and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.98.

In related news, Chairman Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $863,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,554,828.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carole E. Stone sold 2,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $325,558.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,496.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,007 shares of company stock worth $2,850,741. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $829,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (CBOE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.