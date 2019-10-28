CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Receives $9.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.80.

CECE has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley set a $10.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 34.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 83.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 14.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 159,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

CECE traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.01. The company had a trading volume of 66,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $235.87 million, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.95. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.11.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $81.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.67 million. CECO Environmental had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

