CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) CEO Geert R. Kersten Acquires 3,725 Shares

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) CEO Geert R. Kersten acquired 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $24,994.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,107,424 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,815.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVM opened at $6.91 on Monday. CEL-SCI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

