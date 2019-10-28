Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Celanese from $102.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup set a $122.00 price objective on Celanese and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Celanese from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Celanese in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura dropped their price objective on Celanese from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.89.

Celanese stock opened at $123.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.52 and a 200-day moving average of $109.80. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $82.91 and a one year high of $127.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.03. Celanese had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Celanese’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.55%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

