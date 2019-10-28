Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Analysts expect Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) to announce ($0.89) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.97). Cellectis posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 147.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year earnings of ($2.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($2.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to ($2.61). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.18). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 813.06% and a negative return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLLS shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $20.00 target price on Cellectis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on Cellectis in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cellectis by 22.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the second quarter worth $147,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the second quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. 31.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLLS traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $11.44. 7,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,990. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $456.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.74.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

