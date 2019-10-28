CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Updates FY 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) issued an update on its FY 2020

IntraDay earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $$19.98-19.98 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $$17.498-17.498 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of CJPRY stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.92. 12,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,445. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.30. CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $24.38.

About CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

