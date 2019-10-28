CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 19,249 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,814 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,249 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.0% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $17,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 271.2% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $60.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,818,396. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $61.58. The company has a market cap of $250.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.23%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura set a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.12.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $49,260.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $76,285.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,896.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,214,722. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.