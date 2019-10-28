CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 2,394 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 15.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,174,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,631,000 after purchasing an additional 643,774 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in General Mills by 0.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,063,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,701,000 after purchasing an additional 159,380 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 44.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,313,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,750,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,521,000 after purchasing an additional 154,410 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.96. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, September 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on General Mills from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Edward Jones raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

In related news, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $846,570.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,008.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,033,208.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

