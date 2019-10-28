CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $10.35 Million Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $292.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Mastercard from $310.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Mastercard from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Mastercard from $288.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.09.

NYSE:MA traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $273.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,199,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,546. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.89 and a fifty-two week high of $293.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $273.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $272.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.56, for a total transaction of $2,040,563.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,969,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,294,597,247.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $270.09 per share, for a total transaction of $468,606.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,920 shares of company stock worth $34,871,273. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

