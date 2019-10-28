CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $7.60 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 54,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 97,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 56,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research set a $72.00 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Argus downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.21.

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.97. The stock had a trading volume of 53,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471,342. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.81 and its 200 day moving average is $65.00. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.38 and a fifty-two week high of $73.24. The stock has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

